Get Extra Sleep!

How would you like to feel like you got an extra 45 minutes of sleep? To do that, you just have to dedicate 10 minutes a day to being mindful. That’s according to management professor Dr. Melissa Cardon from the University of Tennessee. For the study, she looked at people who worked 50 hours or more per week – and got 6 hours or less of sleep each night. Most of the workers reported feeling exhausted. For the study, some workers were asked to get more sleep – others practiced 10 minutes of mindfulness during the day… and the results were the same.

Dr. Cardon found that when you dedicate 10 minutes each day to mindfulness, it’ll feel like you logged an extra 45 minutes of sleep. And you don’t necessarily have to meditate for 10 minutes – you can get the same result from a mindful walk, by noticing the sights, sounds, smells and the feel of the ground under your feet, or the breeze hitting your skin. And that 10 minutes can combat exhaustion and make you feel like you got an extra 45 minutes of sleep.