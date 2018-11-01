Get Free Taco Bell This Afternoon!

Want some free food? Then you can head to a Taco Bell on Thursday afternoon.

The fast-food chain is serving free Doritos Locos Tacos between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., an offer that links back to the recent World Series between the Boston Red Sox and LosAngeles Dodgers.

The “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion was activated when the Red Sox’ Mookie Betts stole a base in Game 1 of the World Series.

The promotion has proved a pretty good PR move for the restaurant group, particularly considering the tacos it’s giving away ordinarily only cost $1.49.

It’s the 7th time an MLB player has stole a base in the World Series since Taco Bell first launched the offer – the first being another Red Sox player, Jacoby Ellsbury, in 2007.

Taco Bell has more than 80 locations across Minnesota, a full list of which can be found here.

Source: bringmethenews.com

