GFW high school students to transition to distance learning

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop is the latest school district to announce a switch to distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning December 7, students in 9th through 12th grades will switch to distance learning, according to a release from the district. Pre-Kindergarten through 8th grades will continue in-person learning, following hybrid guidelines with additional social distancing and safety procedures, the release says.

“Current active cases of COVID-19 remain in the single digits within our school,” says the press release. “Despite these low numbers, other data points indicate that we need to make some changes to support the safety of our entire community.”

The GFW school board will review the learning models at the end of December.