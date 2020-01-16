GFW School Board proposes closing Fairfax school
(Fairfax, MN) – By a 3-2 vote with one board member not voting Monday, the Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop (GFW) Board of Education proposed to close the Fairfax school beginning with the 2020-2021 school year.
Superintendent Lonnie Seifert said the school district is about $550,000 in debt and needs to reduce costs over the next couple years.
According to the New Ulm Journal, a public hearing on the closure proposal was set for 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the Gibbon gym. The board is expected to make a final decision on the proposal after the hearing.
Story from KLRG Redwood Falls
