GFW School Board proposes closing Fairfax school

(Fairfax, MN) – By a 3-2 vote with one board member not voting Monday, the Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop (GFW) Board of Education proposed to close the Fairfax school beginning with the 2020-2021 school year.

Superintendent Lonnie Seifert said the school district is about $550,000 in debt and needs to reduce costs over the next couple years.