GFW school board to vote on school closure tonight

(Gibbon, MN) – The GFW school board will vote tonight on a proposal to close a school building.

In January, the board voted in favor of considering a proposal to close the Fairfax school, and was expected to make a decision at a February 10th meeting. But as the New Ulm Journal reported, the district had received financial offers from the cities of Gibbon and Fairfax, and opted to postpone the vote.

The proposed closure is part of a three-year plan to get the district out of statutory operating debt.

The special school board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the GFW Primary School gym in Gibbon.