GFW School Board votes on resolution to discharge teacher

The GFW School Board voted on a resolution to discharge a teacher during a closed session Monday night, but school officials aren’t naming the educator.

Superintendent Jeff Horton informed SMN of the closed session in response to an inquiry about the employment status of Renee Schmidt, a speech teacher accused of assaulting a six-year-old student.

Horton said wasn’t able to disclose the teacher’s name, but said the school board voted unanimously to adopt the resolution.

Schmidt’s photo and bio, which were active Tuesday morning, have since been removed from the GFW website.