GFW schools finalizes sale of Fairfax building

The Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop School District has finalized the sale of the former Fairfax school building, while also o securing gym space for nearly a century.

The GFW School Board approved the sale of the building to Retro Companies at their Wednesday meeting.

The agreement included a 99-year lease for $1 per year, and gives the schools access to the gym, locker rooms, concessions, and a multi-purpose room. Retro Companies will also replace the bleachers and update the locker room to meet any applicable codes.

The building was purchased for $53,000. The school district was looking at an estimated half-million dollars in repairs if they had kept the school building.

The sale of the building was part of a three-year plan to dig the district out of statutory operating debt.

The Fairfax School was originally constructed in the 1930s with additions being added to the building throughout its history.