      Weather Alert

GFW schools finalizes sale of Fairfax building

Dec 18, 2020 @ 7:20am

The Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop School District has finalized the sale of the former Fairfax school building, while also o securing gym space for nearly a century.

The GFW School Board approved the sale of the building to Retro Companies at their Wednesday meeting.

The agreement included a 99-year lease for $1 per year, and gives the schools access to the gym, locker rooms, concessions, and a multi-purpose room.  Retro Companies will also replace the bleachers and update the locker room to meet any applicable codes.

The building was purchased for $53,000.  The school district was looking at an estimated half-million dollars in repairs if they had kept the school building.

The sale of the building was part of a three-year plan to dig the district out of statutory operating debt.

The Fairfax School was originally constructed in the 1930s with additions being added to the building throughout its history.

 

Hooray!