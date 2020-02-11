GFW will act tonight on proposal to close school

(Winthrop, MN) – The GFW School Board will act tonight on a proposal to close one of its school buildings.

The board voted 3-2 at its January meeting for a proposal to close the intermediate school in Fairfax as part of a plan to get out of statutory operating debt. A variety of options were discussed at a public hearing last week, which is required by statute.

Tonight’s meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the GFW High School Auditorium in Winthrop.