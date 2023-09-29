Giants Fire Manager Gabe Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have fired manager Gabe Kapler.

It’s the first managerial change of 2023, and it comes with three days left in the season and the Giants eliminated from the playoffs.

San Francisco is 78-81 going into a season-ending series against the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 48-year-old Kapler had a 295-248 record over four seasons guiding the Giants, but his only year with a winning record was 2021.

San Francisco won a franchise-record 107 games that year and the NL West title, but lost in the NL Division Series to the Dodgers.