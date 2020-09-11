Gibbon Fire Department puts out midnight camper blaze at Sibley Co park

(Gaylord, MN) – No one was injured in an early morning camper fire at a Sibley County Park Thursday.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office learned of a camper trailer fire at Clear Lake County Park at 12:53 a.m. Thursday.

The Gibbon Fire Department arrived on the scene and found the camper trailer fully engulfed in flames, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The blaze was extinguished. No one was inside the camper at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.