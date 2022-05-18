Gibbon man accused of molesting girl known to him

A Gibbon man is accused of molesting a girl known to him.

Kevin John Benner, 36, was charged last week in Sibley County Court with three counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A criminal complaint says the girl, who is under the age of 13, reported earlier this month that Benner had sexually abused her several times. Investigators say Benner and the girl have a significant relationship.

The complaint says Benner admitted to molesting the girl within the last couple of months.

In an interview, Benner told police the girl was open to what he was doing to her because she was getting things out of it. When police asked him what the victim was getting from the abuse, he replied: “Anything kids would ask for, special treats, privileges…because she was fine with whatever…it was wrong from me to keep going but she did get things they normally don’t get.”

According to the complaint, investigators asked Benner if the victim had ever asked him to stop his conduct. Benner allegedly replied that the girl had recently said she wanted it to stop. “Before it was fine but now that I am older it is not,” the complaint says he told police. “Which doesn’t really make sense because she is the one who wanted it…or I shouldn’t say wanted it but wasn’t contesting it.”

Benner is currently in custody in Sibley County.