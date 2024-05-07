Gibbon man accused of threatening neighbor with knife

A Gibbon man is accused of threatening his neighbor with a knife.

Michael Roy Brown, 46, was charged last week in Sibley County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault and threats of violence.

A criminal complaint says Brown went up to a woman and her daughter and began making inappropriate sexual advances and comments.

The complaint says the victim approached Brown, who then pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the man. Court documents say Brown repeatedly threatened to stab the neighbor. Witnesses called law enforcement.

Police found a knife on Brown’s person when he was arrested, according to the complaint.