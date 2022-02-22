Gibbon man hospitalized after SUV strikes tree in St. Peter

A Gibbon man was hospitalized after the SUV he was driving struck a tree in St. Peter.

Daniel Lindsay Vallacher, 41, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries following the crash at highways 169 and 22 Sunday morning.

A state patrol crash report says Vallacher was behind the wheel of the SUV, which was northbound on Highway 22 when it went through the intersection of Highway 169 and struck a tree.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and Vallacher was wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

The patrol says roads were wet at crash time, which is listed as 8:04 a.m.