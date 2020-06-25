Gibbon man unharmed in crash that sent Iowa woman to Rochester

(Blue Earth, MN) – An Iowa woman was airlifted to a Rochester hospital following a crash east of Blue Earth Tuesday.

Jamie Kite, 39, of Forest City Iowa, was flown from the scene of the crash at 470th Ave and 110th street, which happened at 5:07 p.m.

According to a press release from the Faribault County Sheriff’s office, Kite was northbound on 470th Ave, and was stopped at 110th St – a controlled intersection – when her vehicle was rear-ended.

Katelyn Nomeland, 20, of Glencoe, was identified as the driver of the vehicle that rear-ended Kite’s automobile. The sheriff’s office said Nomeland’s vehicle was going about 40 miles per hour at the time of the collision. Kite’s vehicle was pushed across the intersection and into a sign, according to the release. She became trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extracted.

Nomeland was transported to United Hospital District in Blue Earth and later released. A passenger in her vehicle, 19-year-old Jeremy Blahowski, of Gibbon, didn’t seek treatment.

Occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts, according to the release.