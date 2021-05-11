Girl, 17, charged with aiding in slaying of cab driver

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Police have made another arrest in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Moorhead.

A 17-year-old girl is accused of driving the car that was used when taxi driver 24-year-old Abdullahi Abdullahi was killed last week during an alleged armed robbery. T

he girl is being held in the West Central Juvenile Detention Center on possible charges of aiding and abetting three charges, including second-degree murder without intent. Eighteen-year-old Willie Sparkman Jr. is charged n Abdullahi’s death.

A criminal complaint states investigators connected Sparkman and the 17-year-old to Abdullahi’s death via phone records.