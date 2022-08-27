Girl dies in rural Redwood County ATV crash

A Wabasso girl died in an ATV accident on Thursday afternoon in rural Redwood County.

Crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle ATV accident near the 29000 block of 250th Ave at about 4:30 p.m.

A 7-year-old girl later succumbed to her injuries. KLGR identified the girl as Addison Lynn Knott.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol and Centra Care Ambulance.

The incident is currently under investigation.