Girl shot in apparent crossfire while riding in car dies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police have confirmed that a 6-year-old girl shot in the head where her mother drove through what authorities believe was a shootout between rival gangs has died. Aniya Allen was shot in an apparent crossfire Monday after she and her mother were returning home after a day of shopping and swimming. Family and supporters had been keeping vigil at a Minneapolis hospital since the shooting. The Star Tribune reports that activist K.G. Wilson, who is Allen’s granddaughter, posted on Facebook Wednesday that Allen had died. Wilson wrote that he “went from sad to mad.”