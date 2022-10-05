Glencoe man killed in crash with semi

A Glencoe man was killed in a crash with a semi Monday afternoon in McLeod County.

Gary Lester Vogt, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at 4:13 p.m. on Highway 212 just outside of Glencoe.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Peterbilt semi tractor driven by Timothy Lowell Millhouse, 53, of Ellendale, was eastbound on Highway 212 when it entered the median and tipped over in the westbound lanes of traffic, colliding with Vogt’s Ford Ranger, which was traveling west.

Millhouse wasn’t injured.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.