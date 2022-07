A Glencoe man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning in Dodge County, east of Blooming Prairie.

Ronald Leroy Karg, 75, was killed in the Highway 30 crash in Westfield Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report says Karg was eastbound on Highway 30 near 115th Ave when his Harley Davidson Cruiser went into the ditch and he was ejected from the bike.

Karg was declared dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 10:21 a.m.