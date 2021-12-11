Glencoe woman sentenced for DWI after taking nap in the road

A Glencoe woman was sentenced in Redwood County court after a resident found her lying in the road taking a nap.

According to court documents, on Aug. 30 of this year, at about 5:54 p.m., a Redwood County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to Harvest Avenue on a report of a vehicle in the middle of the road. The person who had called in the report told dispatchers he was on his tractor when he observed a woman driving a red Jeep exit her vehicle and lie down on the road. The person reporting said he had gone over to shut off the vehicle.

When the deputy arrived near the intersection with 270th Street, he found Tanya Lee Lendt, age 54, sitting in the driver’s seat of the Jeep. She admitted she had been drinking and driving around for about an hour, and the deputy observed an open bottle of liquor.

On Nov. 29, Lendt was sentenced to 365 days local confinement, stayed for 355 days for two years, with credit for four days time served, two years of supervised probation, and fines and fees of $1,015.