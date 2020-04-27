Glenville woman dies in car vs semi crash

(Mankato, MN) – A Glenville woman was killed Saturday night when her vehicle collided with a semi on I-90 in Martin County.

Linda Marline Goude, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Jay Township, just west of Sherburn, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The patrol says Goude’s Mercury Sable and a Freightliner semi were eastbound on I-90 when the two vehicles collided.

The semi driver, Wilner Pierre, 50, of Florida, wasn’t injured.

The crash was reported at 11:05 p.m.