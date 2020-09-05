GMG taking nominations for Greater Mankato Business Awards

(Mankato, MN) – Greater Mankato Growth is accepting nominations for the Greater Mankato Business Awards and Hall of Fame.

Nominations are due by September 18, and registration forms can be found online.

GMG calls the event the “premier business awards event,” a time when Greater Mankato Growth, Visit Mankato, City Center Partnership, and GreenSeam honor businesses, professionals, and organizations.

The event is scheduled for November 10, 2020, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.