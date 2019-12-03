Go Fund Me campaign created for Kasota couple

(Kasota, MN) – A Go Fund Me campaign has been started for a Kasota couple who lost their home to a fire.

Clint and Beth Eaton’s home was destroyed in the blaze the day before Thanksgiving. The Eatons weren’t home at the time of the fire, but their dog Izzy perished.

The Go Fund Me page says very few possessions were salvageable.

After just three days, $15,602 has been raised, surpassing the initial $10,000 goal, but donations are still being accepted.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota New. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)