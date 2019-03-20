Go Fund Me page started for Madison Lake man critically injured in snowmobile crash

(Mankato, MN) – A Go Fund Me page has been started to assist a man who was critically injured in a snowmobile crash last week.

Twenty-eight-year-old Shane Campagna of Madison Lake was airlifted to a Rochester hospital with serious injuries after the March 11th crash. Four sleds crashed into a drainage ditch they unexpectedly encountered while out riding about two miles northeast of Mapleton.

One of the three other snowmobilers traveling with Campagna told SMN his friend doesn’t have insurance and would need help raising money for medical bills. Brandon Welch said Campagna ” be OK,” but broke his back in two places, and had a broken ankle.

Campagna’s Go Fund Me page has currently raised $270 out of a $10,000 goal.

Welch tells SMN that Campagna is currently home and in a body cast, recovering from the broken bones.

