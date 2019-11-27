Go Fund Me started for family of New Richland couple killed in Claremont crash

(New Richland, MN) – An online fundraiser has been created for the family of a New Richland couple killed in a crash last week.

Jay Logan, 57, and his wife Beth, 52, were killed near Claremont Thursday when their vehicle collided with a semi on Highway 14. The couple had two adult children, Tyler and Grace.

The Go Fund Me page was created to help support the Logan’s children. “The kids have a long road of navigating the estate of their parents while being kids and healing from this tragic event,” reads the fundraising page.

Over $15,000 of the $20,000 goal has been raised so far.

Funeral services for Jay and Beth Logan will be held today in Owatonna.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)