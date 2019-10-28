Go Fund Me Started for Family of Waseca Teen Killed in Crash

A Go Fund Me page has been created to help the family of a Waseca teen killed in a car crash last week.

Alexus “Lexi” Rose Tiegs, 15, died in the October 23rd crash when the vehicle she was riding in struck a power pole. A Waseca County Sheriff’s deputy was also badly burned while responding to the crash.

The Go Fund Me page says Lexi Tiegs loved school and was actively involved in the choir. She also enjoyed mission work she performed through her involvement at St. Paul Lutheran in Waseca, and had recently started a new job at Pizza Ranch.

The money raised from the Go Fund Fund Me page will go to Lexi’s mother, Jacqueline, to help with funeral costs.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

