Go To Bed At This Time To Wake-Up Refreshed!

Get a better night’s rest, go to sleep at 11 p.m.!

It doesn’t matter whether you’re an early bird or a night owl… because our bodies are hardwired to get a big chunk of our overnight recharging done between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. So, sleeping during those hours will help you wake up feeling refreshed.

If you have trouble meeting an 11 o’clock sleep deadline, turn off the lights at 10:30, and try listening to a few chapters of an audio book or a podcast. Half an hour of listening will get your body primed for sleep, and distract your mind from whatever you’re worried about, making it easier to fall asleep.

Source: tesh.com

