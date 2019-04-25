Goats perish in rural New Ulm barn fire

(New Ulm, MN) – A fire in rural New Ulm killed livestock and destroyed a barn early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from New Ulm Fire Department Chief Paul Macho, crews were dispatched at 3:40 a.m. to a barn fire off County Road 11, just southeast of Essig.

Site of barn fire in rural New Ulm

The barn was fully engulfed when responders arrived. Three goats died in the fire. There were no other injuries reported. The barn, owned by Mike and Deb Dove, was a total loss, according to the release.

Crews remained on scene for approximately 4 1/2 hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)