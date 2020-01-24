GoFundMe created for family of teen killed in Nicollet County crash

(Nicollet, MN) – A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family of a St. Peter teen killed in a car crash on Monday.

A senior at Nicollet Public School, 17-year-old Jillian Thompson lost her life when her vehicle collided with a semi on icy Highway 111 just north of Nicollet. The GoFundMe page describes the teen as an amazing friend, a leader, and an excellent role model.

“Please bless Jill’s family by taking the financial burden of funeral costs and emotional recovery off of them at this time,” says the page. “Jill was such a beautiful soul and her memory will always be in our hearts.”

A memorial account has also been established in Thompson’s name at Progrowth Bank.

At the time this article was written, nearly $8,000 had been raised.