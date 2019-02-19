GOLDEN GIRLS Themed Cruise Set to Depart From Miami in February 2020

Whether you identify more as Dorothy, Rose, Blanche or Sophia, fans of the hit 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls will get a chance to take a cruise next year based entirely on the show.

“The Golden Girls at Sea” will depart from Miami on February 24, 2020 for five days with stops in Key West and Cozumel, Mexico – giving fans a chance to share their love of the show that ran from 1985 to 1992 on NBC.

Events will include a sail away party complete with cheesecake – a longtime staple of the characters when needing to solve a problem – along with trivia, karaoke, crafts, a costume contest and a bar crawl.

Prices range from just over $980 to nearly $1200 depending on your package with a $250 deposit and all money due by November. For more information, click on this link.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook