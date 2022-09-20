Golden Globes To Return To TV After Year Off

NEW YORK (AP) – After a year spent off air, the Golden Globe Awards are returning to NBC in January, when the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association will seek a primetime comeback.

NBC, the Hollywood Press Association and Dick Clark Productions on Tuesday made the Globes’ return official.

The 80th Golden Globes will be held January 10, airing both on NBC and Peacock.

For the past year and half, Hollywood has effectively boycotted the Globes, for years one of the most-watched award shows after the Academy Awards.

The Globes lost their luster after the Los Angeles Times reported ahead of the 2021 broadcast that the HFPA’s 87 members of non-American journalists included no Black members.