Golden Gophers Football Is On The River

|2018 MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS SCHEDULE
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME
|Thu, Aug 30
|6:00 PM
|Sat, Sept 8
|
|6:30 PM
|Sat, Sept 15
|
|2:30 PM
|Sat, Sept 22
|
|TBD
|Sat, Oct 6
|
|TBD
|Sat, Oct 13
|TBD
|Sat, Oct 20
|
|TBD
|Fri, Oct 26
|
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Nov 3
|
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 10
|
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 17
|
|TBD
|Sat, Nov 24
|TBD