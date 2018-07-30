Golden Gophers Football Is On The River
By Greg Travis
|
Jul 30, 2018 @ 11:17 AM
Aug 31, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck readies his team to run out of the tunnel before a game against the Buffalo Bulls at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

There’s nothing as exciting as college football.  That’s why River 105 is proud to once again be your home for all the pulse-pounding excitement of Golden Gopher football.  All season long, at home and away, you’ll hear every first down, touchdown, pick-6 and scoop ‘n score.  Don’t miss a minute of the action.  The Maroon & Gold kick off the season on Thursday, August 30th at 6 pm against New Mexico State.  Here is a complete list of Gopher football game dates and times.  

2018 MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Thu, Aug 30 6:00 PM
Sat, Sept 8 6:30 PM
Sat, Sept 15 2:30 PM
Sat, Sept 22 TBD
Sat, Oct 6 TBD
Sat, Oct 13 TBD
Sat, Oct 20 TBD
Fri, Oct 26 7:00 PM
Sat, Nov 3 TBD
Sat, Nov 10 TBD
Sat, Nov 17 TBD
Sat, Nov 24 TBD
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

River 105’s “Scratch & SKOL!” Season Tickets Giveaway Win Unlimited Ride Wristbands to Nickelodeon Universe at MOA The YWCA’s Amazing Race Returns! Mankato’s Valleyfair Week Is Back! 7 Three Dog Night Ticket Winners Announced at 8:10 This Morning Donate Now On World Health Day
Comments