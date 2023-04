Every Tuesday in April, River 105 is giving you the chance to win a free pair of tickets to see the Goo Goo Dolls live in Mankato when their tour stops by for a show on September 18th at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater. Just unscramble the Goo Goo Dolls tune and text it to 507-385-1055 for your chance to win. GOOD LUCK!!!

Klbac Loloban