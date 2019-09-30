Good Thunder Man Accused of Molesting Young Girl

A Good Thunder man is accused of molesting a young girl.

Ryan Christopher Fitzsimmons, 32, was charged in Blue Earth County Court Friday with felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the complaint, the girl told police that Fitzsimmons had forced her to touch his penis while the two were at her grandmother’s home.

The girl said she and Fitzsimmons were alone in the house when he walked into a bedroom in a towel and told her to “touch it.” The girl said Fitzsimmons told her afterward that he would make her do it again if she told her mother.

The girl told police of an earlier incident where Fitzsimmons fondled her breasts and touched her buttocks.

Fitzsimmons denied the allegations.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

