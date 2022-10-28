Good Thunder man injured in Freeborn County crash

A Good Thunder man was injured last night in a crash at I-90 and Highway 13 in Freeborn County.

Mark Olson, 67, was transported to Mayo Clinic with non-life threatening injuries following the crash, which happened shortly before 9 p.m. between Albert Lea and Alden.

The state patrol says Olson was coming off the eastbound ramp on I-90 to Highway 13 was his car collided with an SUV that was northbound on the highway.

The other driver wasn’t injured.