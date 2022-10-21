Good Thunder Mayor Robert Anderson charged with embezzlement
October 21, 2022 6:48AM CDT
Good Thunder Mayor Robert Anderson has been arrested on felony charges of embezzlement and theft.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office executed multiple search warrants Wednesday after receiving an investigative referral from the Office of the State Auditor.
Court documents say Anderson personally benefitted from multiple Good Thunder city transactions, including property sales, concrete work, and rock hauling.
Anderson remains in custody in the Blue Earth County Jail.