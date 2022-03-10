GOP candidate Jensen picks ex-Viking Birk as running mate

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has named former Minnesota Viking and Baltimore Ravens center Matt Birk as his running mate.

Jensen made the announcement Tuesday night at a rally in Eagan. He’s the first candidate to announce a running mate in the large field of GOP hopefuls seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.

Minnesota Democratic Party Chairman Ken Martin accused Jensen of “doubling down on far-right extremism” by selecting Birk, who has opposed same-sex marriage, abortion rights, and the Walz administration’s response to COVID-19. Birk spent a decade with the Vikings before joining the Ravens in 2009.