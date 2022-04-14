GOP governor candidate Stanek hospitalized after crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Rich Stanek was hospitalized Tuesday night after a car crash following a campaign event in Buffalo.

The Star Tribune reported Stanek collided with a car going north on Highway 25 Tuesday night as he was pulling out of the church parking lot. A campaign spokesman said Stanek would be released from the hospital Thursday to return to the campaign trail.

Alcohol was not a factor for either driver and both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, the state patrol said.

The other driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.