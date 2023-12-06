GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy Of California Is Resigning, 2 Months After His Ouster As House Speaker

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy says he’s resigning from his congressional seat in California two months after his historic ouster as House speaker.

McCarthy made history in October when a contingent of hard-right conservatives made him the only speaker to be voted out of the job.

It was a stunning fall for a one-time deli owner from Bakersfield who ascended through state and national politics to become second in line to the presidency.

He served in the post less than nine months before a rogue faction of eight Republicans engineered his removal.