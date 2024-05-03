Gordini opens new distribution center in North Mankato

Gordini President David Gellis cuts the ribbon on the company's new distribution center in North Mankato. May 2, 2024, LBG

Gordini opened its brand new distribution center in North Mankato on Thursday.

The Vermont-based company manufactures cold-weather wear for work and play and has manufacturing centers all over the world.

Mark Helmken, the Vice President of Operations, said he was looking for a good workforce and people with good values when the distribution center was in the early planning stages. “That’s what drove us to Minnesota,” he said.

Helmken grew up in Eagan but went to college for his undergrad at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Hemken initially looked at nine Twin Cities area properties but it was North Mankato they chose in the end.

“It’s the work ethic, it’s the people,” said Helmken on the decision to make North Mankato the site of the distribution center.

The new 120,000 square-foot facility cost an estimated $12.9 million. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development kicked in $1.1 million in funding toward the project.

The facility will employ about 60 workers.