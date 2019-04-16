Gordon Lightfoot to play Mankato Civic Center

(Mankato, MN) – Legendary singer and songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will perform at the Mankato Civic Center this summer.

The 80-year-old Lightfoot will celebrate his 50-year career of hit song making with a cross-country USA tour called “Gordon Lightfoot: 80 Years Strong Tour.” The tour will feature his best-known hits, as well as some deep album cuts for the die-hard fanatics.

Lightfoot has recorded 20 albums and has five Grammy nominations. He’s earned five #1 hits, five top 10’s, and 13 top 10 hits in the USA. His songs have been recorded and performed by a number of greats, including Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams Jr., Marty Robbins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Judy Collins, and more.

Gordon Lightfoot’s performance at the Mankato Civic Center will be held Saturday, June 8th at 8 p.m. Tickets prices range from $49-$99. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19th at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Mankato Civic Center box office and at Ticketmaster.com.

