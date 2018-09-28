Got A Need For Speed? More Southern Minnesota Highway Speed Limits To Increase

Wherever you’re going in southern Minnesota, you’ll likely get there a little more quickly.

Nine more two-lane highway segments will see increased speed limits from 55 miles per hour to 60 miles per hour, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT’s District 7 – which consists of 13 counties – completed a study on its rural two-lane highways after a 2014 legislative mandate instructed that the agency make recommendations for possible speed limit increases.

The sections of highway which will have increased speed limits are:

Highway 4 from I-90 to Sleepy Eye

Highway 14 from Highway 71 to New Ulm

Highway 15 from the Iowa border to Winthrop

Highway 19 from Fairfax to Gaylord

Highway 19 east of New Prague to Highway 13

Highway 22 from Iowa border to Mankato

Highway 59 from Iowa to Highway 60

Highway 62 from Fulda to Windom

Highway 109 from Wells to Alden

The changes will be in effect by the end of 2018, and will be indicated by signage.

A map showing which routes are already 60 mph and which are changing to 60 mph is available on the MnDOT website.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

