Got A Need For Speed? More Southern Minnesota Highway Speed Limits To Increase

Wherever you’re going in southern Minnesota, you’ll likely get there a little more quickly.
Nine more two-lane highway segments will see increased speed limits from 55 miles per hour to 60 miles per hour, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
MnDOT’s District 7 – which consists of 13 counties – completed a study on its rural two-lane highways after a 2014 legislative mandate instructed that the agency make recommendations for possible speed limit increases.
The sections of highway which will have increased speed limits are:
- Highway 4 from I-90 to Sleepy Eye
- Highway 14 from Highway 71 to New Ulm
- Highway 15 from the Iowa border to Winthrop
- Highway 19 from Fairfax to Gaylord
- Highway 19 east of New Prague to Highway 13
- Highway 22 from Iowa border to Mankato
- Highway 59 from Iowa to Highway 60
- Highway 62 from Fulda to Windom
- Highway 109 from Wells to Alden
The changes will be in effect by the end of 2018, and will be indicated by signage.
A map showing which routes are already 60 mph and which are changing to 60 mph is available on the MnDOT website.
