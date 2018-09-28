Got A Need For Speed? More Southern Minnesota Highway Speed Limits To Increase

Wherever you’re going in southern Minnesota, you’ll likely get there a little more quickly.

Nine more two-lane highway segments will see increased speed limits from 55 miles per hour to 60 miles per hour, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT’s District 7 – which consists of 13 counties – completed a study on its rural two-lane highways after a 2014 legislative mandate instructed that the agency make recommendations for possible speed limit increases.

The sections of highway which will have increased speed limits are:

  • Highway 4 from I-90 to Sleepy Eye
  • Highway 14 from Highway 71 to New Ulm
  • Highway 15 from the Iowa border to Winthrop
  • Highway 19 from Fairfax to Gaylord
  • Highway 19 east of New Prague to Highway 13
  • Highway 22 from Iowa border to Mankato
  • Highway 59 from Iowa to Highway 60
  • Highway 62 from Fulda to Windom
  • Highway 109 from Wells to Alden

The changes will be in effect by the end of 2018, and will be indicated by signage.

A map showing which routes are already 60 mph and which are changing to 60 mph is available on the MnDOT website.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Paving Their Way To Jail: Brown County Sheriff Searching For Asphalt Scammers STUDY: Mediterranean Diet Could Prevent Depression All of the Freebies and Discounts You Can Score on National Coffee Day Today Conan O’Brien Announces Stand-Up Comedy Tour Why Kids Melt Down After a Good Day at School 10 Wedding Trends That Experts Hate
Comments