Gov Tim Walz to address Minnesotans live this evening

(St. Paul, MN) – Governor Tim Walz will address Minnesotans live this evening, as his emergency powers are set to expire.

Walz is scheduled to speak for about 10 minutes, followed by a question session with the media.

The governor is expected to address the state’s Stay at Home order, which expires Monday at 11:59 p.m. Walz is also due to decide whether to extend the peacetime emergency order, which expires today unless he extends it.

Officials from the Minnesota Department of Health will also brief the media at 11 a.m. today about the latest modeling.