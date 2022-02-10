Gov Walz authorizes disaster assistance for 8 counties

Gov Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties that sustained damages during a December thunderstorm.

Freeborn, Fillmore, Steele, Mower, Dodge, Olmsted, Houston, and Wabasha counties were impacted by the severe December 15 thunderstorm, which generated multiple tornadoes, damaging winds, rain, sleet, ice, and snow. The storms caused extensive damage to public infrastructure across all eight counties, including downed electric lines, which resulted in the loss of power to approximately 25,000 Minnesotans. The storm also damaged buildings and trees and left significant debris in its wake.

The state will cover 75 percenter of eligible costs, with local governments covering the remaining 25 percent.