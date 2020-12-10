Gov Walz calls special session for small business COVID relief

Gover Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he’ll convene a special session in the Minnesota Legislature in order to provide relief to small businesses, workers, and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walz is expected to extend the COVID-19 peacetime emergency by 30 days when the legislature convenes on Monday.

“Minnesota’s small businesses and workers are bearing a large burden of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to protect their entire community amid restrictions that are saving lives,” said the governor. “I call upon our state legislature to come together and ensure our businesses stay afloat, our workers are supported, and our families can put food on the table.”