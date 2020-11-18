Gov Walz expected to announce 4-week pause
Governor Tim Walz is expected to announce a four-week pause during his statewide address this evening.
Multiple Twin Cities media outlets are reporting that the Governor will make a series of new restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms, and youth sports.
The restrictions come as hospital capacity and staffing are at the breaking point with rising caseloads and hospitalizations
Here are the restrictions expected to be announced this evening:
- Gyms and fitness centers will close
- Restaurants, bars, bowling alleys will be take-out only
- Indoor, organized youth sports will be on pause
Salons, dental offices, retail stores, and any other healthcare businesses will not see new restrictions.
