Gov Walz expected to announce 4-week pause

Governor Tim Walz is expected to announce a four-week pause during his statewide address this evening.

Multiple Twin Cities media outlets are reporting that the Governor will make a series of new restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms, and youth sports.

The restrictions come as hospital capacity and staffing are at the breaking point with rising caseloads and hospitalizations

Here are the restrictions expected to be announced this evening:

Gyms and fitness centers will close

Restaurants, bars, bowling alleys will be take-out only

Indoor, organized youth sports will be on pause

Salons, dental offices, retail stores, and any other healthcare businesses will not see new restrictions.