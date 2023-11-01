Gov Walz signs order eliminating 4-year college degree requirements for many state jobs

Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Monday that eliminates the requirement for a four-year college degree for 75% of state government jobs.

The move is intended to open job opportunities for more people, expand the state’s workforce, and make it easier for people in Minnesota to choose state service, according to the governor’s office.

“For too long, 4-year degree requirements have stood in the way of job opportunities for highly qualified Minnesotans ready to join the state workforce,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “We are breaking down barriers to good-paying jobs and investing in the success of Minnesotans by recognizing that job skills can come from a wide variety of experiences.”