Gov Walz to break ground on major construction project in Austin Thursday
April 25, 2024 9:40AM CDT
Governor Tim Walz will break ground today on a major construction project in Austin to replace and repair bridges along I-90.
The $50 million project includes replacing eight aging bridges and rehabilitating two mainline bridges along I-90, improving the walking and biking conditions and overall safety.
The construction is one of the first transportation projects in the state funded by President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Construction is expected to be completed in 2026.