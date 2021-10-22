Gov Walz, U.S. Bank Stadium annouce Rolling Stones Vaccine Clinic

You can’t always get what you want, but if you want to be vaccinated for COVID-19, you can get what you need this weekend.

The Rolling Stones play U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday night, and the venue, along with Governor Tim Walz, announced Friday there will be a vaccination clinic prior to the concert.

The clinic will be located on the plaza next to the stadium Oct 24 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. First and second doses and boosters will be administered to those available. Vaccinations are open to the public ages 12 and older, with no concert ticket required.

“Whether you need a booster or your first shot, the Rolling Stones clinic has you covered,” said the governor.

The site will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.