Governor on refugees: ‘The inn is not full in Minnesota’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says the Minnesota state government will continue to consent to refugee resettlement.

The Democrat made the declaration in a letter Friday to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in response to a recent executive order from President Donald Trump.

Walz told Pompeo: “The inn is not full in Minnesota.” Under Trump’s executive order, state and county governments must both consent to allowing refugee resettlement. Also Friday, Minneapolis approved a resolution to support the resettlement of refugees in the city. Walz says Minnesota has a strong moral tradition of welcoming those seeking refuge.